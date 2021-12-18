Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

