ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.98. 1,390,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,349. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.48. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

