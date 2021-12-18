Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $2,689,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $961,291.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00.

Roblox stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

