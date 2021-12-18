Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 572,525 shares of company stock worth $59,906,859.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

