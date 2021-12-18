Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.