Ronald Sowerby Acquires 30,000 Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Ronald Sowerby acquired 30,000 shares of Defiance Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,474,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$997,414.12.

Shares of DEF opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. Defiance Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.41 million and a PE ratio of -29.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

