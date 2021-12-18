Ronald Sowerby Acquires 30,000 Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Ronald Sowerby acquired 30,000 shares of Defiance Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,474,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$997,414.12.
Shares of DEF opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. Defiance Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.41 million and a PE ratio of -29.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.
About Defiance Silver
