Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.75

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

ROOT opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

