Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS RTOXF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404. Rotork has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

