Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.