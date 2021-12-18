Round Table Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

