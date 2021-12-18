Round Table Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.