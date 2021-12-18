Round Table Services LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Snap comprises 0.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Snap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,812,627 shares of company stock worth $110,909,562 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.