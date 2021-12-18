Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.