salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $264.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

