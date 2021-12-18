Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.