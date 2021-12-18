Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
SNY stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
