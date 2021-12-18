Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) vs. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Head to Head Review

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 10.94 -$149.86 million ($1.56) -3.40 Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Velodyne Lidar and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 5 3 0 2.22 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus target price of $15.56, indicating a potential upside of 193.08%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar -462.29% -81.85% -66.74% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Velodyne Lidar beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

