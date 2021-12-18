ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in ScanSource by 146.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.