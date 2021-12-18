Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,532.86

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,532.86 ($33.47) and traded as low as GBX 2,245 ($29.67). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,245 ($29.67), with a volume of 15,482 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,420.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,532.86.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

