Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

