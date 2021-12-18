Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

