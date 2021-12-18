Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.91.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.