SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) PT Raised to C$22.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLS opened at C$15.22 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.