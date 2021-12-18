SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

SEMR opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $542,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,161,956 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

