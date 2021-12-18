Serum (SRM) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $461.03 million and $67.38 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00007415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007731 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

