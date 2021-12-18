ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NOW traded up $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $615.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,463. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $661.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.