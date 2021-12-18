Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,721.13

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,721.13 ($35.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,936 ($38.80). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,929 ($38.71), with a volume of 1,425,977 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($38.32) to GBX 3,100 ($40.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($34.36) to GBX 2,675 ($35.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,789.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,721.13. The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 40.86 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is -3.54%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

