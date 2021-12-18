Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Shares of REGN opened at $619.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

