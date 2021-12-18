Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.