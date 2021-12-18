Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.