Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 56.40 ($0.75) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 40.15 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Morses Club’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

