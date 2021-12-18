Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Expands By 33.0%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bel Fuse worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

NASDAQ BELFA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.19. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $175.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.