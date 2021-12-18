Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Rises By 44.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BME traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.44. 12,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,411. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $50.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
