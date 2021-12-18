Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expands By 52.1%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.95. 28,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

