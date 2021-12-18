Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Drops By 25.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Borr Drilling stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
