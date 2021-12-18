Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Drops By 25.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Borr Drilling stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 351.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the period.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

