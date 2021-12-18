Short Interest in Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Drops By 45.9%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CDYCF remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Cardero Resource has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
Cardero Resource Company Profile
