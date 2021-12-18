Short Interest in Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Drops By 45.9%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CDYCF remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Cardero Resource has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Cardero Resource Company Profile

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

