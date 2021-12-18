Short Interest in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Expands By 34.1%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,077 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE EBR remained flat at $$5.85 during trading hours on Friday. 4,696,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,261. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

