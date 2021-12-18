Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Increases By 48.5%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

CINR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.24%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.