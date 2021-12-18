Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declines By 36.4%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock remained flat at $$18.30 on Friday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.46. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

