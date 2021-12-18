Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Grows By 43.7%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 1,097.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097,714 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,818,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 104,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,317. CONX has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

