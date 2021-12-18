Short Interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Increases By 41.7%

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 496,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,713. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $904.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.90.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.