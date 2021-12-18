Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Drops By 47.7%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the November 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSLLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

