Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Decreases By 46.8%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dana by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Dana stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 2,192,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Dana has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

