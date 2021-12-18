Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Decreases By 37.0%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 646,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Document Security Systems has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 297.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,411,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems during the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Document Security Systems by 149.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems during the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Document Security Systems

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

