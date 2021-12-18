Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Decreases By 34.6%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 745,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of E-Home Household Service stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.77. E-Home Household Service has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

