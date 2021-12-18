Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declines By 37.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 35,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.