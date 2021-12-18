Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Expands By 31.5%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the November 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 525.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GMOYF remained flat at $$25.18 during midday trading on Friday. GMO Internet has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

