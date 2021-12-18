Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Declines By 40.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ IBTE remained flat at $$25.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $25.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
