Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Declines By 40.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ IBTE remained flat at $$25.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,352 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 27.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

