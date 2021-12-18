Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Declines By 36.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

RING traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $33.87.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

