Short Interest in Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Grows By 50.0%

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

MNGPF stock remained flat at $$3.02 during trading on Friday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

