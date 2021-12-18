Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Expands By 72.9%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.60 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,690,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 991,141 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,824,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

